Iowa City man charged with attempted murder for Coralville shooting

Mason Chance Edwards, 23, of Iowa City, is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a...
Mason Chance Edwards, 23, of Iowa City, is facing multiple charges after police say he shot a man in Coralville on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.(Johnson County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man is accused of trying to kill another man during a recent shooting in Coralville.

Mason Chance Edwards, 23, has been charged with Attempted Murder, Going Armed with Intent and Carrying Weapons.

On June 9th, police say Edwards confronted the victim inside a residence at Western Hills Mobile Estates.

According to a criminal complaint, another individual was blocking Edwards from entering the room the victim was in when Edwards pulled out a gun, reached around that individual, and shot at the victim, hitting him in both of his legs.

Edwards was booked into Johnson County Jail on Friday. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

As of Sunday afternoon, Edwards is still in custody at the jail.

