First full week in Iowa with no days above 100 new COVID-19 cases since early April 2020

By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The rate of new cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa is at a multi-month low, according to new state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 57 additional people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the start of the pandemic, which now stands at 373,100 people. No days this past week had more than 100 cases added at once, with 75.6 cases per day based on a seven-day rolling average.

No new deaths were added to the state’s count, which is 6,112 people since the pandemic began.

65 people are hospitalized in Iowa due to COVID-19, a net decrease of three since Saturday morning’s report. 15 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of two. 11 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one. 14 people were newly-admitted to hospitals in the state during the last 24-hour reporting period, a rate consistent with the last several days.

2,906,657 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa, an increase of 6,195 shots. 1,456,139 people, or about 45.6% of the Iowa population, has completed their coronavirus vaccination course, or 4,507 more than Saturday morning’s total.

The first-time tests of 805 individuals were processed by the state during the last 24 hours. This batch of tests had a 7.1% positivity rate, exactly equal to the daily rate over the last week. A total of 1,785,965 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

