Downtown Cedar Rapids unveils new identity alongside return of Farmer’s Market

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown Cedar Rapids has a new identity that was unveiled on the first day of the Cedar Rapids Farmer’s Market on Saturday.

The Cedar Rapids Downtown District revealed a new brand and logo.

Jesse Thoeming with the Metro Economic Alliance’s Downtown District says it’s been a project years in the making. He says the new logo includes a tribute to the Cedar River and says the goal of this change is to distinguish the downtown as a core district and create a more engaging, personalized downtown experience.

“We want them to know they are in downtown when they are in this specific location or boundary of the actual district. We want them to see a vibrancy, an excitement that springs forward from the logo and then, there’s a whole bunch of other stuff coming behind, including more banners,” Thoeming said.

Thoeming says he expects after the 4th of July weekend for more people to flock to the downtown area, and this is something that can help draw in more locals and visitors.

See the new logo in the new commercial posted on the Downtown Cedar Rapids Facebook page below:

