Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Downtown Cedar Rapids unveils new identity alongside return of Farmer’s Market

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Downtown Cedar Rapids has a new identity that was unveiled on the first day of the Cedar Rapids Farmer’s Market on Saturday.

The Cedar Rapids Downtown District revealed a new brand and logo.

Jesse Thoeming with the Metro Economic Alliance’s Downtown District says it’s been a project years in the making. He says the new logo includes a tribute to the Cedar River and says the goal of this change is to distinguish the downtown as a core district and create a more engaging, personalized downtown experience.

“We want them to know they are in downtown when they are in this specific location or boundary of the actual district. We want them to see a vibrancy, an excitement that springs forward from the logo and then, there’s a whole bunch of other stuff coming behind, including more banners,” Thoeming said.

Thoeming says he expects after the 4th of July weekend for more people to flock to the downtown area, and this is something that can help draw in more locals and visitors.

See the new logo in the new commercial posted on the Downtown Cedar Rapids Facebook page below:

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating...
Law enforcement investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County
Emergency crews on the scene of an explosion at a family farm located in the 18000-block of...
Four people injured in farm explosion near Sigourney
Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire near the Amana Colonies Golf Club.
Firefighters respond to fire near Amana Colonies Golf Club
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in crash between vehicle, pedestrian on Highway 100
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
2 workers, firefighter hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids warehouse fire

Latest News

Donault Logan, 19, pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter and Possession with Intent to...
Ankeny man sentenced to 10 years for killing pregnant girlfriend
Jake Grinstead, 36, was arrested by Waterloo Police for setting fires in a park on Friday, June...
Waterloo Police arrest man for allegedly setting fires in a park
Kelly Jo Michael
Sentencing scheduled for woman who pleaded guilty to hit-and-run death of Fayette County boy
Vaccine clinic held at Cedar Rapids Farmers' Market
Vaccine clinic held at Cedar Rapids Farmers’ Market