Ankeny man sentenced to 10 years for killing pregnant girlfriend

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced an Ankeny man to 10 years in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend.

Last month, Donault Logan, 19, pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

In August 2020, police received reports of a shooting at Wood Spring Suites in Ankeny.

17-year-old Mia Holmes and her unborn child would later die at the hospital.

Logan turned himself in about a month after the shooting.

Holmes’ mother has said she thinks the shooting was an accident.

Logan was the father of Holmes’ unborn child.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.