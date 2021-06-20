Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ankeny man sentenced to 10 years for killing pregnant girlfriend

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced an Ankeny man to 10 years in prison for killing his pregnant girlfriend.

Last month, Donault Logan, 19, pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

In August 2020, police received reports of a shooting at Wood Spring Suites in Ankeny.

17-year-old Mia Holmes and her unborn child would later die at the hospital.

Logan turned himself in about a month after the shooting.

Holmes’ mother has said she thinks the shooting was an accident.

Logan was the father of Holmes’ unborn child.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating...
Law enforcement investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County
Emergency crews on the scene of an explosion at a family farm located in the 18000-block of...
Four people injured in farm explosion near Sigourney
Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire near the Amana Colonies Golf Club.
Firefighters respond to fire near Amana Colonies Golf Club
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in crash between vehicle, pedestrian on Highway 100
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
2 workers, firefighter hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids warehouse fire

Latest News

Jake Grinstead, 36, was arrested by Waterloo Police for setting fires in a park on Friday, June...
Waterloo Police arrest man for allegedly setting fires in a park
Kelly Jo Michael
Sentencing scheduled for woman who pleaded guilty to hit-and-run death of Fayette County boy
Vaccine clinic held at Cedar Rapids Farmers' Market
Vaccine clinic held at Cedar Rapids Farmers’ Market
Downtown Cedar Rapids has a new identity that was unveiled today on the first day of the Cedar...
Downtown Cedar Rapids unveils new identity alongside return of Farmer’s Market