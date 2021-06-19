Two hurt in crash between vehicle, pedestrian on Highway 100

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between a vehicle and a person on a highway led to injuries on Friday night, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 11:32 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the roadway on Iowa Highway 100 westbound, west of its exit for Interstate 380. Officers arrived and located the person, a man, who was hit. He was treated on the scene and taken to a nearby hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 100 was closed for investigation by law enforcement. It remained closed as of 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, but would reopen when officials were done gathering information.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.