Turning more active Sunday with some strong storms possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight and into early Sunday, chances for showers and a few thunderstorms push into eastern Iowa from the west along a warm front. Rain continues through Saturday morning, with a break in precipitation expected midday.

Another round of storms is expected to fire along the trailing cold front Sunday afternoon, continuing through the evening. This second wave of storms will bring a better chance for severe weather with large hail and a few isolated tornadoes possible initially, changing to more of a hail and damaging wind threat as the storms evolve. Heavy rain may also lead to localized flooding for some areas. Stay weather aware!

