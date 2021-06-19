Show You Care
Thomas Park Splash Pad closed due to mechanical issue

Marion, Iowa(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The splash pad at Thomas Park in Marion will be closed for two to three weeks due to a mechanical issue.

The city says a replacement part has been ordered to repair the activator.

The splash pad at Gill Park, located at 3450 Hawthorne Street, is still open and available seven days a week, from 11:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M.

Beginning on Monday, June 21st, the splash pad adjacent to the Marion Pool at Willowood Park, located at 1855 35th Street, will be open for extended hours, open daily from 8:00 A.M-noon with access from the trail on the east side of the pool. Pool admission is not required when visiting the Willowood Splash Pad in the morning. It will also be open during normal pool hours with access from the pool deck and pool admission required.

On Friday, the Marion Pool will be open for an open swim from 1:00-4:00 P.M. It will close early for the final night of evening swim lessons.

Regular pool hours begin on June 19th and are as follows:

Monday-Friday

  • Lap Swim-11:00 A.M.-12:30 P.M. 
  • Open Swim-1:00-5:30 P.M.
  • Family Swim-5:30-7:00 P.M.

Saturday-Sunday 

  • Lap Swim-11:00 A.M.-12:30 P.M.
  • Open Swim-1:00-5:00 P.M.

For more information, visit www.cityofmarion.org.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

