Severe storms possible through early Saturday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe weather is a potential for parts of Eastern Iowa through the early morning hours Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for southern Iowa, including Iowa City and Washington, until 5 a.m.

“Storms have developed over the last few hours in central Iowa and are entering conditions favorable for severe weather,” said KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Joe Winters. “Large hail in excess of two inches in diameter, damaging winds in excess of 70 m.p.h.. and an isolated tornado are all possible.”

Winters said heavy rain is possible as well.

“With the storms happening overnight, it’s important to have several ways to receive severe weather information including the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather App and NOAA weather radio,” Winters added.

Severe thunderstorm watch on June 28, 2021. (KCRG)

