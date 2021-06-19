Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: Florida man pulled gun at Starbucks over cream cheese

Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the...
Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.(Miami Dade Corrections)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say an angry Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru worker because they forget the cream cheese with his bagel. The employee just happened to be the daughter of the Miami Gardens police chief.

Police say the man, identified in a police report as Omar Wright, 38, became angry at a Starbucks drive-thru when they messed up his order earlier this week.

According to an arrest report, he returned to the window, screaming at the employee and pulled out a gun.

The employee says the man shouted threats but did not point the gun at her.

Wright is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating...
Law enforcement investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County
Emergency crews on the scene of an explosion at a family farm located in the 18000-block of...
Four people injured in farm explosion near Sigourney
Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire near the Amana Colonies Golf Club.
Firefighters respond to fire near Amana Colonies Golf Club
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Friend of Cedar Rapids man charged of shooting death of his family speaks
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in crash between vehicle, pedestrian on Highway 100

Latest News

First Cedar Rapids Farmers Market of 2021 draws a big crowd downtown
First Cedar Rapids Farmers Market of 2021 draws large crowd downtown
First Cedar Rapids Farmers Market of 2021 draws a big crowd downtown
First Cedar Rapids Farmers Market of 2021 draws a big crowd downtown
Three injured in Cedar Rapids warehouse fire
Three injured in Cedar Rapids warehouse fire
Ankeny man sentenced to 10 years for killing pregnant girlfriend
Ankeny man sentenced to 10 years for killing pregnant girlfriend
Waterloo Police arrest man for allegedly setting fires in a park
Waterloo Police arrest man for allegedly setting fires in a park