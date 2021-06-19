Show You Care
One injured in shooting at Grant County bar, man arrested

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 7 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in southwest Wisconsin are investigating what they described as an attempted homicide on early Saturday morning.

Todd Holder, 52, of Livingston, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted homicide.

At around 12:37 a.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a possible shooting at The Hell Inn Bar and Grill, located at 280 North Center Street in Livingston. Deputies arrived and located a 34-year-old male outside of the bar with gunshot wounds. Witnesses told officials that they saw a person, later identified as Holder, point his gun at the man and shoot it.

The victim was taken to a hospital via air ambulance for treatment of his injuries. The name and current condition of the victim is not being released.

Holder was later located at a residence outside of Lancaster and taken into custody.

The Livingston Fire Department, Montfort EMS, the Iowa County (Wisc.) Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin Department of Justice State Crime Lab assisted in the emergency response and investigation.

Holder is being held at the Grant County Jail.

