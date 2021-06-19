Newly-positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa continue to trickle in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of new positive cases of the novel coronavirus were added to Iowa’s total in the last 24 hours, according to new state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 79 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 373,043.

Three more people who died with the virus were reported to the state since the same time on Friday. A total of 6,112 people in Iowa have died with COVID-19.

68 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, showing no net change since the last report 24 hours ago. 17 of those people are in intensive care units, showing no net change. 10 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of one. 13 people were newly admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last 24 hours, similar to the last several days’ data.

2,900,462 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa to date, an increase of 10,238 since Friday morning’s report. 1,451,632 people, or about 45.5% of the state’s population, have completed their vaccine course, an increase of 6,977.

The test results of 1,066 individuals who were tested for the first time for COVID-19 were processed by the state in the last 24 hours. This batch of tests had a 7.4% positivity rate, roughly similar to the last several days of tests. A total of 1,785,160 people have been tested in the state since the start of the pandemic.

