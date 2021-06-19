Show You Care
National exhibit on prohibition comes to Cedar Rapids

By Becky Phelps
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The History Center in Cedar Rapids is hosting a nationally touring exhibition about the history of prohibition in America.

Members at the center got a preview of the exhibit on Friday. It’s called Spirited: Prohibition in America. It discusses the 13 years when it was illegal to manufacture, sell or transport alcohol in the U.S., and the social and economic impacts that law had on history.

“How it was related to women gaining the right to vote, it touches on how that impacted religious people, what people were for prohibition and what people were against it, and how that affected industry as well,” says Tara Templeman, curator at The History Center.

The exhibit opens to the public on Saturday and will be at The History Center through August 11th.

