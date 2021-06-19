Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Much quieter weather, for now

By Corey Thompson
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quiet Saturday can be expected with warm temperatures but somewhat lower humidity for most.

Highs reach the mid to upper 80s, with a few low 90s possible south as skies remain sunny for most of the day.

Later Saturday night, toward daybreak on Sunday, some showers and storms reenter the picture from the west. A few of these storms early could be strong, but the better chance for more severe storms arrives with a cold front later in the afternoon on Sunday as highs reach the mid to upper 80s with increased mugginess. A slight risk for severe storms is in place across the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, with damaging winds, large hail, an a couple of isolated tornadoes possible again. Stay weather aware for the end of the weekend.

After a potentially rocky end to the weekend, relief for a few days with highs in the 70s and pleasant weather.

Storm chances return by Wednesday through the end of the week as higher temperatures and humidity return.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating...
Law enforcement investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County
Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire near the Amana Colonies Golf Club.
Firefighters respond to fire near Amana Colonies Golf Club
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Friend of Cedar Rapids man charged of shooting death of his family speaks
Brandon Davon Greenup, 28, of Des Moines, has been arrested and charged with first-degree...
Iowa man arrested in trauma death of 15-month-old child
The KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team is monitoring the potential for severe weather Thursday...
Severe storms possible this evening, overnight

Latest News

A quiet day ahead across eastern Iowa.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Relief from the Humidity
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Forecast today
Another warm day, a few storms possible late tonight