Much quieter weather, for now

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A quiet Saturday can be expected with warm temperatures but somewhat lower humidity for most.

Highs reach the mid to upper 80s, with a few low 90s possible south as skies remain sunny for most of the day.

Later Saturday night, toward daybreak on Sunday, some showers and storms reenter the picture from the west. A few of these storms early could be strong, but the better chance for more severe storms arrives with a cold front later in the afternoon on Sunday as highs reach the mid to upper 80s with increased mugginess. A slight risk for severe storms is in place across the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, with damaging winds, large hail, an a couple of isolated tornadoes possible again. Stay weather aware for the end of the weekend.

After a potentially rocky end to the weekend, relief for a few days with highs in the 70s and pleasant weather.

Storm chances return by Wednesday through the end of the week as higher temperatures and humidity return.

