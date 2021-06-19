Marion Fire Department worried about people using fireworks during dry conditions

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Some eastern Iowa firefighters are worried about people using fireworks during dry conditions.

Fireworks are prohibited until the Fourth of July in Marion.

The city’s Fire Marshal Wade Markley says around this time is when people start letting them off anyway. He is worried a firework could land in dry grass and start a fire.

“Let alone the grass and vegetation you have around your house that a firework could land and ignite that,” Markley said. “You also have to remember that you have dry leaves and things that are up in your gutters and your roof, and we don’t want bottle rockets and sparks from fireworks to ignite any of those materials.”

Marion thinks a burn ban will happen soon.

The city only allows fireworks use from noon-11pm on Independence Day

