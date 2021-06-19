Show You Care
Man paddling down the Mississippi River hoping to raise funds and awareness

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is paddling down the Mississippi River hoping to raise funds and awareness for clean water projects and conservation initiatives.

Hank Kohler left East Leaf Lake in Minnesota on June 3rd.

On Friday, he stopped in Dubuque and is hoping to make it to the gulf coast around mid-August.

He says water has a special meaning for him and his family. 42 years ago, he did a similar trip with his brother and some friends.

But now he wanted to give back. So he partnered with the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium.

“We partnered with them as a fundraiser to try to make people aware of and donate for their conservation efforts so that people generations from now, decades from now they can enjoy the same things that I love so much,” Kohler said.

The museum is hosting a meet and greet event on Friday night starting at 6:00 P.M. where people can meet Hank and ask questions about his trip.

