Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Supreme Court issues mixed ruling on Waterloo’s “Ban the Box” ordinance

By Nicole Agee
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Supreme Court issued a mixed ruling on Waterloo’s “Ban the Box” ordinance on Friday, with the court striking down a portion of the city’s effort to reduce job discrimination.

Waterloo’s “Ban the Box” ordinance prohibited businesses from asking about a person’s criminal history during the job application process. That’s legal, according to Iowa’s Supreme Court.

But Justices say it went too far in banning businesses from refusing to hire someone based solely on criminal history.

The Waterloo Commission on Human Rights proposed the ordinance to reduce hiring discrimination against Black people. That’s because the commission notes Black people are disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system.

The city council approved it in November of 2019.

The Iowa Association of Business and Industry quickly filed a lawsuit, saying the ordinance violated state law, which limits the ability of cities to regulate employment terms and conditions.

The Supreme Court upheld the first portion, saying cities in Iowa can ban businesses from asking about criminal history during the application process.

But it struck down the portion that says a business cannot dismiss someone solely based on a criminal conviction, which would come up in a background check.

The justices noted the ordinance ignored that some employers have valid reasons not to hire someone with a criminal record, like a school or daycare.

In his majority opinion, Justice Edward Mansfield wrote, “It forbids every employer’s use of a criminal history box on the job application form for every job, even if the employer might have valid business reasons for asking about criminal history.”

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart says the city is encouraged with today’s ruling saying, “This decision supports the many existing Waterloo businesses that have already taken steps to create more inclusive hiring practices and provide a framework for struggling employers to meet the employment needs.”

The Supreme Court ruled 5 to 1, with one justice not taking part.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating...
Law enforcement investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County
Emergency crews on the scene of an explosion at a family farm located in the 18000-block of...
Four people injured in farm explosion near Sigourney
Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire near the Amana Colonies Golf Club.
Firefighters respond to fire near Amana Colonies Golf Club
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Friend of Cedar Rapids man charged of shooting death of his family speaks
A roadway crash.
Two hurt in crash between vehicle, pedestrian on Highway 100

Latest News

First Cedar Rapids Farmers Market of 2021 draws a big crowd downtown
First Cedar Rapids Farmers Market of 2021 draws large crowd downtown
First Cedar Rapids Farmers Market of 2021 draws a big crowd downtown
First Cedar Rapids Farmers Market of 2021 draws a big crowd downtown
Three injured in Cedar Rapids warehouse fire
Three injured in Cedar Rapids warehouse fire
Ankeny man sentenced to 10 years for killing pregnant girlfriend
Ankeny man sentenced to 10 years for killing pregnant girlfriend
Waterloo Police arrest man for allegedly setting fires in a park
Waterloo Police arrest man for allegedly setting fires in a park