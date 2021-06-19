Four people injured in farm explosion near Sigourney

SIGOURNEY, Iowa (KYOU) - Four people have been injured following an explosion at a family farm near Sigourney Friday.

The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a farm located at 18278 Highway 92 just before 4 p.m. Friday after a report of an explosion at a farm building. Police say three children ages 14, 11, and eight and one adult, Patrick Otte,

60, were injured in the explosion. They were transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with severe burns.

The cause of the explosion is not known.

No other information has been released.

