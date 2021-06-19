Experts say climate change is not driving state-wide drought

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The long stretch with little to no rain across the state seems extreme, but it’s not uncommon for Iowa.

State Geologist and Director of the Iowa Geological Survey at the University of Iowa, Keith Schilling says climate change is driving Iowa’s flooding but not necessarily this drought. But Iowa’s climate in July and August is typically dry, meaning the dry conditions now will likely get worse in the coming months.

“There’s very little to predict, we don’t know if this is a short-term drought, a long-term drought, maybe this is a historic drought,” Schilling said.

Restricting water usage is likely on the horizon and mitigating the causes of Climate Change might not impact droughts like this one, but would protect Iowa from its real threat: floods. That’s why the City of Cedar Rapids is taking steps to protect the plant with its Community Climate Action Plan.

“We want to learn from residents what they care about the most. Our city council and our community said that we need to prepare for climate change, that means we want to get ready for extreme weather that is coming and is here,” said Cedar Rapids Sustainability Coordinator, Eric Holthaus.

Evaluating climate means looking at weather patterns over time- and this drought will become another data point that scientists evaluate.

“We really can’t assess where it fits in history until we’re done. So at this point, we’re keeping track of things and preparing for the worst, and we’ll be able to analyze it once it’s all said and done,” said Schilling.

For the City of Cedar Rapids, that means preparing residents now for severe climate impact later on.

“Extreme weather is what we’re anticipating and what we’ve experienced in recent times, so we need to learn how to equip our residents and equip all of our partners in Cedar Rapids to respond to those,” Holthaus said.

Experts describe droughts as a slow-moving disaster. They develop over months and even years before we can see the overall impact.

“They affect a lot of aspects of our life, but really there’s not much we’re going to do unless you can figure out how to make it rain,” Schilling said.

Schilling said in order to reverse the damage already done from the dry weather, the state as a whole would need to see more than an inch and a half of rainfall on average per week.

