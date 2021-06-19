Show You Care
Delayed results from private lab accounts for 752 additional positive COVID tests in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Des Moines Register) - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) recently added 752 positive coronavirus tests from spring 2020 to its online dashboard, according to a recent report by the Des Moines Register.

This comes after learning a private lab failed to report them promptly to the state.

Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesperson for IDPH, said the positive tests were from May and June 2020.

Ekstrand said most of the cases came from people in northwest Iowa’s Buena Vista County and that a private lab ran the tests last year and was supposed to promptly report the results to the state.

But officials at the lab recently noticed that some test results had not been reported to Iowa and several other states, which led to the discovery led to the tardy notification.

See the original story at desmoinesregister.com.

