Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Child playing with sparkler caused building fire in Pa., investigators say

By WGAL Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Pa. (WGAL) - An abandoned garage burst into flames Thursday night after investigators say a child was playing with a sparkler.

Three homes and two garages were damaged in the fire, according to investigators.

“It was just a sparkler. That’s it. It was just one sparkler that she threw in there,” Brittany Duncan said.

Duncan, along with eight to ten others, including children, were displaced.

“I didn’t even want to look inside because it is heartbreaking to see everything that you’ve worked for, all the sentimental stuff that you’ve lost, like my kids’ baby stuff,” she said.

Neighbors had complained about the garage before, saying it was packed with trash.

“If the garage would had been taken down years ago, it wouldn’t have happened,” Duncan said.

Still York Fire Chief William Sleeger is worried about more fireworks-related fires. There were 13 in the city during the Fourth of July weekend last year.

It is illegal to shoot off fireworks in the city.

“We’ve had several injuries where people handling fireworks and they exploded in the hand and things of that nature,” Sleeger said.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating...
Law enforcement investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County
Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire near the Amana Colonies Golf Club.
Firefighters respond to fire near Amana Colonies Golf Club
Emergency crews on the scene of an explosion at a family farm located in the 18000-block of...
Four people injured in farm explosion near Sigourney
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Friend of Cedar Rapids man charged of shooting death of his family speaks
A car accident in Jones County sent a 17-year-old to the hospital on Friday, June 18, 2021.
Car accident in Anamosa sends 17-year-old to the hospital

Latest News

A gun and police tape.
One injured in shooting at Grant County bar, man arrested
A view of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vial that is being administered for flight attendants of...
Newly-positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa continue to trickle in
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT, and provided...
Tropical Storm Claudette brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast
Angela Ermold, right, and her sister, Denise Gracely, hold a photo of their mother, Marian...
‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire