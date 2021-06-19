Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police warning of scam involving people claiming to be city employees

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police want people to watch for others claiming to be city employees and asking to pick up products or materials from local businesses.

Police say this has happened twice and, in both cases, they’ve used the name of a city worker to take the items. Neither of these were authorized and were not picked up or attempted to be picked up by city employees.

Police recommend area businesses check the credentials of anyone claiming to represent the City of Cedar Rapids, as they should carry ID.

Please report any suspicious activity to the Cedar Rapids Police Department by calling (319) 286-5491.

