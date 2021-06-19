Cedar Rapids Farmers Market returns in-person Saturday morning with a few changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The first in-person farmers market in more than two years is returning Saturday morning in downtown Cedar Rapids. Last year, drive-thru markets were held because of the pandemic.

“There is a lot of pent-up excitement we are prepared for a large turnout,” said Ellie Evans, Event Planner with the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance who organizes the markets.

Alissa Gardner is excited, too. She’s visited the markets in the past but this summer will be her first as a vendor.

Gardner owns Farm to Health Organics out of Rowley. She typically sells her CBD products online and at her shop in Newbo, but this year she’s looking forward to being a part of the market and the face-to-face interactions it will bring.

“I do a ton of education when it comes to the hemp industry and so I just love the interaction with people face-to-face,” Gardner said.

While people will be returning in person, it won’t be exactly the same. Masks are encouraged and the 100 vendors will sit on just one side of the street instead of both to give people more space and keep everyone moving in the same direction.

Maps will be available at the information booth on the corner of 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street SE, and his year they have a QR code to help people find their way around.

“All you do is take your camera over it on your phone, it pops up,” Evans demonstrated.

You can also just walk the loop this year and easily catch every vendor along the way.

“There’s no you know, nooks and crannies on the side of the street so we’re really looking forward to the loop this year,” Evans said.

The farmer’s markets will begin at 7:30 a.m. and go until noon. There will be markets held on June 19, July 3, July 17, August 7, August 21, September 4, September 18, and October 2nd.

