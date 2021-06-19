Car accident in Anamosa sends 17-year-old to the hospital
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A car accident in Anamosa sent a 17-year-old to the hospital on Friday afternoon.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at around 3:30 P.M. near the Wilcox Cemetery on Fairview Road.
Authorities say a 17-year-old was driving a 2006 BMW when the car crossed the center line and hit an RV being pulled by a 2008 Ford F250.
Police say the BMW ended up in a nearby ditch.
The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, but Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver told KCRG-TV9 he did not believe they were life-threatening.
The occupants of the truck were uninjured.
The incident is still under investigation. Sheriff Graver said charges against the 17-year-old are pending.
