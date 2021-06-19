2 workers, firefighter hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids warehouse fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were injured in a late-evening fire on Friday night, according to officials.

At around 9:45 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at PMX Industries, located at 5300 Willow Creek Drive SW. Firefighters arrived to discover a fire in a warehouse at the site, which contained containers of various metal shavings on pallets. Many of the materials, including shavings of zinc, copper, nickel, silicate, manganese, magnesium, and phosphorus, were highly flammable.

Firefighters from four engine companies worked to control and extinguish the fire. The building sustained some damage and some of the metals contained inside were destroyed in the blaze. Fire department officials said they believe the fire was started unintentionally.

Two employees of PMX were hurt and treated at the scene, with one being taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital for further treatment. A firefighter suffered a minor injury and was also taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for further treatment.

Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

