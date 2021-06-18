Waterloo launching e-scooter program

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Waterloo is getting ready to launch its very first e-scooter program.

The City will host a special kick-off event celebrating the scooters’ arrival in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 22nd. The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a short demonstration.

Representatives from the City and Bird (the scooter vendor) will be on hand to talk about the program and demonstrate how it works. Following a short ceremony, test rides on the scooters will be available to the public.

Waterloo’s scooter-share program will include a fleet of 150 e-scooters in the downtown and surrounding area.

During the event on Tuesday, residents can preview and test drive approximately 15 scooters.

The full fleet of custom scooters will arrive later this summer. Approximately 10 stations will be operational by June 22nd.

“Waterloo’s downtown has a huge footprint, filled with entertainment, recreation and retail options. Access to e scooters will make it fun and easy to museum hop, shop both sides of the river, or head to the farmer’s market then out for lunch,” said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart in a statement. “E scooter are one more way we are creating a fun and exciting downtown destination for residents and visitors.”

The scooter rental process will include the Bird app, which will help users find an available scooter. Each scooter QR code to scan or an ID number can be entered. Scooters are to be left in designated areas and lock closed when riders are finished to end the trip and fare charges.

The scooter vendor, Bird, is responsible for maintaining the fleet of 150 scooters and will have local technicians maintaining and re-balancing the fleet as needed; lost or damaged scooters will be recovered, repaired, or replaced at no cost to the city.

All questions or concerns should be sent directly to Bird using the mobile app or by visiting https://help.bird.co/hc/en-us .

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.