Upcoming Juneteenth celebrations in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Cedar Rapids will hold its Juneteenth Festival at Newbo City Market on Friday.

The event will go on from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. and will include a mayor’s proclamation and performances.

The Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque will hold its 11th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday.

The free event will be held at Comiskey Park from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

It will include Black-owned businesses, food, performances and resource booths.

