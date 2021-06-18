Trial date tentatively set for Henry Dinkins, charged in killing of Breasia Terrell

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial for the man charged in the killing of 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell, is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 12.

Henry Dinkins, 48, filed a not guilty plea on Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

Dinkins allegedly kidnapped Breasia Terrell from an apartment in Davenport, shot her to death, and then hid her body in rural eastern Iowa.

The trail may be rescheduled at the pretrial conference.

