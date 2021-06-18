Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Trial date tentatively set for Henry Dinkins, charged in killing of Breasia Terrell

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection...
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton announced Henry Earl Dinkins is being charged in connection with the murder of Breasia Terrell.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial for the man charged in the killing of 10-year-old, Breasia Terrell, is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 12.

Henry Dinkins, 48, filed a not guilty plea on Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

Dinkins allegedly kidnapped Breasia Terrell from an apartment in Davenport, shot her to death, and then hid her body in rural eastern Iowa.

The trail may be rescheduled at the pretrial conference.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Friend of Cedar Rapids man charged of shooting death of his family speaks
Highway 151 in Fairfax, Iowa (KCRG-TV9 NEWS/file photo)
Heat causes severe road buckle on Highway 151, delays expected
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Nyle Brocks, 28, has been sentenced to 9 years in federal prison.
Judge calls Cedar Rapids man a “violent menace” at federal sentencing

Latest News

A Kohl's employee tried to prevent a man from leaving with merchandise (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s joins growing list of Thanksgiving closures
It's now been more than 3-weeks since 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson disappeared.
Montezuma residents want update, three weeks after Xavior Harrelson disappeared
Kohl's is joining the growing list of major retailers who plan to close on Thanksgiving Day...
Kohl's to close for Thanksgiving Day
An Iowa athlete is heading to the Paralympic Trials this weekend.
Iowa athlete to compete in Paralympic Trials