Law enforcement investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County

TRAER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Tama County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating what they’re calling a “violent death” in rural Traer.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to a home in the 1800 block of K Avenue after receiving a 9-1-1 call. Investigators said that when first responders arrived on the scene, they found one person dead. Officials have identified that person as Ryan Cooper.

While the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations is calling it a homicide investigation, the Tama County Sheriff’s Office said it is a suspicious death investigation.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting the autopsy.

No other information is being released. An investigation into the death is ongoing.

