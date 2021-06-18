Show You Care
Reward money in Xavior Harrelson case now over $22,000

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Three weeks after the 11-year-old’s disappearance, the reward money being offered for information that can help investigators find Xavior Harrelson has surpassed $22,000.

According to Montezuma City Hall, as of Friday, June 18th, the reward total now being offered is $22,465.80.

Harrelson was last seen at around 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, May 27th in his hometown of Montezuma. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

