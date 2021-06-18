Show You Care
Relief from the Humidity

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Cool changes ahead. We have to get through this weekend before we see more comfortable weather conditions arrive. A frontal system in the area tonight brings a chance for storms especially south of I-80. Some of the storms could bring large hail and gusty winds. Saturday the dew points drop bringing us a warm and comfortable day. More showers and storms are possible for Father’s Day on Sunday. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

