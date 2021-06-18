Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Petition asking for changes to Mount Vernon Road after nearly fatal scooter crash

By Kristin Rogers
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some people in Cedar Rapids want to see changes along a stretch of Mount Vernon Road SE. This comes after two young boys were hit by a car in the road while riding a motorized rental scooter last week. Both boys, ages 8 and 12, were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics with life-threatening injuries.

The boys were riding down an alley that feeds into Mount Vernon Road when they were hit. This happened near 15th Street.

Mary Arenas, a Cedar Rapids native, has started a petition to make immediate changes to the road. She’s gathered more than 200 signatures since the crash. While changes to the road may not have prevented this particular incident, the crash did spark a conversation about safety.

“It just, it broke my heart. So I thought, I’ve got to do something,” Arenas told KCRG-TV9.

She and her family have marked the alleyway with words of encouragement using chalk.

People who signed the petition are calling for the city to update the markings on the current crosswalk while adding a second crosswalk nearby.

They also want the stop sign at the end of the alleyway to be more visible because it currently is blocked by a pole. Some people even want the alley closed off completely to Mount Vernon Road.

The city says this stretch of road sees 23,000 vehicles a day and they’ve had plans in place to update it.

“Adding sidewalk along the south side of the road near the cemetery where there currently isn’t. And we’ll also be adding a pedestrian crossing, an additional pedestrian crossing at the signal at 15th Street,” said John Witt, Traffic Engineering Program Manager for the City of Cedar Rapids.

Those changes are set for 2023, but many don’t want to wait that long.

The city says crews will repaint the current crosswalk markings within the next few weeks.

“We’ll make sure they get there as soon as possible,” Witt said.

The city is also looking into requiring verification using ID’s to confirm scooter riders meet the age requirement of 18.

For now, Arenas is still working to raise awareness about safety concerns on the road. She plans to address the city council next week during the public comment period.

“It needs to be done now, people need to see we are doing something, we did not forget you,” Arenas said.

A family member of the 8-year-old boy who was injured in the scooter crash told TV9 the boy is up walking, talking and eating. They said he should be going home soon. That same family member said they weren’t sure of the status of the 12-year-old friend, but last they had heard he was improving.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Cedar Rapids man denies killing three family members, makes initial court appearance
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

Latest News

(file photo)
Cleveland and Hidder Splash Pads in Cedar Rapids closed on Friday for resurfacing
The “Iowa Heartlanders” has been revealed as the name of the new ECHL hockey team coming to...
Minnesota Wild announces multi-year affiliation with new minor league hockey team in Coralville
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Shelter House begins construction on new project
Shelter House adds new building to house chronically homeless, begins constructing interior