New trial ordered for Spirit Lake man convicted of murder

A jury has convicted a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man of second-degree murder for the May shooting...
A jury has convicted a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man of second-degree murder for the May shooting death of another man in a rural northwestern Iowa home.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) - A judge has ordered a new trial for a 71-year-old Iowa man who was convicted in a May 2020 shooting death in rural Sioux County.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary ruled Wednesday that Gregg Winterfeld, of Spirit Lake, should get a new trial because he and his lawyer did not get enough peremptory challenges during jury selection in his first trial.

Winterfeld was convicted in the death of Grant Wilson. He was charged with first-degree murder but was convicted of second-degree murder.

Both sides were given six peremptory strikes of potential jurors rather than the 10 required in trials involving Class A felonies such as first-degree murder.

