New Iowa law helps families financially with adoption

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A nonprofit to financially support Iowa families through the adoption process says a new state law regarding adoption is a step in the right direction.

Rachael and Ryan Harms of Des Moines founded “Grayson’s Gifts” after they adopted their son Grayson in 2016.

They paid $40,000 throughout the adoption process.

The couple says they want to help other families avoid this, and so far they’ve raised 50-thousand dollars.

Last week, Governor Reynolds signed House File 743 into law, allowing financially struggling families who plan to adopt foster children to be appointed a public defender by request.

State Representative Megan Jones says this is only the beginning.

“This is just a way for us to dip our toes in the water. I think this is only going to grow so that we can expand it to private adoptions,” Jones said.

Current state law gives families who adopt foster children a $500 government subsidy.

