Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Motive sought for fatal string of Arizona freeway shootings

One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span Thursday in three cities west of Phoenix, authorities said.(KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Investigators on Friday were trying to determine why a gunman opened fire on vehicles and pedestrians for some 90 minutes across suburban Phoenix, leaving one person dead and a dozen others injured in the string of drive-by shootings.

Authorities believe a man they arrested Thursday acted alone.

There were at least eight separate shootings in three cities that stoked fear throughout the region and shut down parts of major freeways as police gathered evidence. Four people were shot, including the person who died.

Others were injured as bullets shattered glass or as their vehicles crashed. Authorities said the injured victims were all adults and expected to fully recover. Their identities haven’t been released.

One victim was able to give authorities a description of the suspect’s vehicle — a white Volkswagen SUV — and the license plate number. A local fire department spotted the vehicle and called police, who swarmed a retail area.

As officers drew their weapons, the shooter, who has not been identified, raised his hands and did not resist arrest, video shot by a bystander showed. Police don’t believe anyone else was involved in the attacks.

“We don’t know the nexus, we don’t know what the motive was,” said Brandon Sheffert, a spokesman for police in the suburban city of Peoria. “We don’t have an idea of what this person was thinking when he went out and did this.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Friend of Cedar Rapids man charged of shooting death of his family speaks
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Highway 151 in Fairfax, Iowa (KCRG-TV9 NEWS/file photo)
Heat causes severe road buckle on Highway 151, delays expected
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Nyle Brocks, 28, has been sentenced to 9 years in federal prison.
Judge calls Cedar Rapids man a “violent menace” at federal sentencing

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden announces 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days
The woman who put Gorilla glue in her hair has launched a new hair product line.
‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ launches hair product line, inspired by her own hair challenges
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US Catholic bishops OK steps toward possible rebuke of Biden
FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march through downtown Orlando, Fla.,...
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states