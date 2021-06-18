Montezuma residents want update, three weeks after Xavior Harrelson disappeared

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s now been more than three weeks since 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson disappeared.

Investigators say he was last seen the morning of May 27 in his hometown of Montezuma.

People in his hometown are using his favorite color, orange, to honor the 11-year-old with ribbons, light bulbs, and more.

After an initial search, investigators have not shared any new information, but the people of Montezuma say they want an update.

“If there’s anything, if there have been any leads, or if it’s gone cold, I guess,” Montezuma resident Kevin Kautzer said. “Lot of people, from what I’ve seen, are scared. You don’t even see kids going around the trailer park like you used to.”

Efforts to bring attention to the case have spread nationwide with fliers and t-shirts, along with social media groups.

All with the goal to spread awareness.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Harrelson was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

