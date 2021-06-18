Show You Care
Minnesota Wild announces multi-year affiliation with new minor league hockey team in Coralville

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - As the Iowa Heartlanders-the new hockey team in Coralville-start skating this fall in the East Coast Hockey League, they’ll be connected with the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild announced on Thursday a multi-year ECHL affiliation agreement with the Heartlanders beginning with the 2021-22 season.

This falls into line as the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) play in Des Moines and are the top affiliate of the Wild.

Under the affiliation agreement, the Heartlanders will serve as a resource for the development efforts and personnel needs of both the Iowa and Minnesota Wild. The agreement allows Wild prospects to be assigned to the Heartlanders for developmental purposes throughout the season. Minnesota’s primary development affiliate is the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League.

“We are thrilled to announce a new ECHL affiliation agreement with the Iowa Heartlanders,” said Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin in a statement. “We look forward to being a part of the Heartlanders inaugural season and helping grow the great sport of hockey while also having the opportunity to develop players at both the AHL and ECHL level in Iowa. This is an exciting day for our organization.”

“We are excited to enter into this affiliation agreement with the Minnesota Wild and their AHL affiliate the Iowa Wild. We share the Wild’s vision on player development and look forward to being a link in the development chain and helping prepare prospects for promotion within the system,” said Iowa Heartlanders President Brian McKenna in a statement. “Geographically, the distance between St. Paul, Des Moines, and Coralville will make player movement much easier. Beyond that, we look forward to working with the Iowa Wild to promote the sport within the state and grow hockey at the grassroots level.”

The Iowa Heartlanders is the state’s first ECHL team and was approved by the League’s Board of Governors for expansion in January 2021. The Heartlanders are owned by Deacon Sports and Entertainment.

The Heartlanders will play their first-ever game on October 22nd against Kansas City in the new 5,100-seat Xtream Arena in Coralville.

For more information on the Heartlanders, including schedule and tickets, visit iowaheartlanders.com.

Visit wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.

