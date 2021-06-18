Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Marshalltown man arrested after turning in grave headstone marker for scrap

43-year-old Larry Lester Kunc Jr. has been arrested after police say he turned in a number of...
43-year-old Larry Lester Kunc Jr. has been arrested after police say he turned in a number of grave monument vases and a large, bronze headstone marker for scrap at a local recycling business.(Marshall County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marshalltown man has been arrested after police say he turned in a number of grave monument vases and a large, bronze headstone marker for scrap at a local recycling business.

Marshalltown police said the business called to report the suspicious items had been brought in over the past week.

The man who brought in the items was later identified as 43-year-old Larry Lester Kunc Jr.

Officers checked with local cemeteries and learned which one the headstone marker belonged to.

The marker is valued at $8,272.

Kunc is being held in the Marshall County Jail with a $7,000 bond after his initial appearance.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Friend of Cedar Rapids man charged of shooting death of his family speaks
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Highway 151 in Fairfax, Iowa (KCRG-TV9 NEWS/file photo)
Heat causes severe road buckle on Highway 151, delays expected
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Nyle Brocks, 28, has been sentenced to 9 years in federal prison.
Judge calls Cedar Rapids man a “violent menace” at federal sentencing

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa reports 70 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Friday
The Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market kicks off Saturday.
Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market kicks off Saturday
Iowa center Luka Garza walks on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Luka Garza nominated for ESPY award
Kari Juhl, Tyler’s mother, says blood donors have made Tyler’s fight possible.
Iowa blood center calls for more donors as 7-year-old continues cancer fight