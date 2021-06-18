Marshalltown man arrested after turning in grave headstone marker for scrap

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marshalltown man has been arrested after police say he turned in a number of grave monument vases and a large, bronze headstone marker for scrap at a local recycling business.

Marshalltown police said the business called to report the suspicious items had been brought in over the past week.

The man who brought in the items was later identified as 43-year-old Larry Lester Kunc Jr.

Officers checked with local cemeteries and learned which one the headstone marker belonged to.

The marker is valued at $8,272.

Kunc is being held in the Marshall County Jail with a $7,000 bond after his initial appearance.

