Luka Garza nominated for ESPY award

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ESPN reports former Iowa Hawkeye Luka Garza has been nominated for an ESPY.

The Iowa basketball player is just one of four nominees for Best College Athlete in the Men’s sports division.

Garza swept the major National Player of the Year honors after his spring season.

He’s also the University of Iowa basketball program’s all-time scoring leader, and a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year.

Garza is joined by three other nominees; a Wide Receiver from Alabama; a quarterback from Clemson; and an Oregon State Soccer player.

The ESPY’S will take place July 10.

