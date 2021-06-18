Show You Care
Iowa man arrested in trauma death of 15-month-old child

Brandon Davon Greenup, 28, of Des Moines, has been arrested and charged with first-degree...
Brandon Davon Greenup, 28, of Des Moines, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 15-month-old.(Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police say a Des Moines man accused of killing a 15-month-old child left in his care has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Officers were called to a Des Moines hospital Tuesday morning after medical workers reported that the child’s body had been brought in by family members. Police say it was evident to doctors that the child had been dead “for some time.”

Detectives say they learned the child had been left in the care of 28-year-old Brandon Davon Greenup the night before and that Greenup became aware overnight that the child was unable to breathe and failed to seek medical help.

An autopsy showed the toddler suffered injuries that someone had inflicted.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

