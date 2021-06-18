Iowa blood center calls for more donors as 7-year-old continues cancer fight

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Healthcare professionals with the University of Iowa’s DeGowin Blood Center are asking Iowans to donate blood.

It comes at a time when blood donations have slowed, and healthcare workers say patients could face delays in necessary treatment due to a now nationwide shortage of blood products.

That includes 7-year-old Tyler Juhl, of Solon. He was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August 2020.

In a news release, Kari Juhl, Tyler’s mother, said blood donors have made Tyler’s fight possible.

Kerry DuBay, donor center supervisor at the UI DeGowin Blood Center, said summer is usually a difficult time to find blood donors, but this summer is even more challenging.

“Locally we need additional platelet donors and we’re also monitoring our inventory of Group O whole blood (O-negative and O-positive) closely,” DuBay said. “We need a steady increase of donors throughout the summer to meet the needs of UI Health Care patients like Tyler.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted donations because it has forced the cancellation of many blood drives.

The DeGowin Blood Center is planning blood drives in Tyler’s honor in Solon on June 25 and 26.

Anyone interested can sign up to donate here.

Anyone interested in keeping up with Tyler’s story can visit the Tyler’s Tribe Facebook page.

