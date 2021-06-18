Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa blood center calls for more donors as 7-year-old continues cancer fight

Kari Juhl, Tyler’s mother, says blood donors have made Tyler’s fight possible.
Kari Juhl, Tyler’s mother, says blood donors have made Tyler’s fight possible.(DeGowin Blood Center)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Healthcare professionals with the University of Iowa’s DeGowin Blood Center are asking Iowans to donate blood.

It comes at a time when blood donations have slowed, and healthcare workers say patients could face delays in necessary treatment due to a now nationwide shortage of blood products.

That includes 7-year-old Tyler Juhl, of Solon. He was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August 2020.

In a news release, Kari Juhl, Tyler’s mother, said blood donors have made Tyler’s fight possible.

Kerry DuBay, donor center supervisor at the UI DeGowin Blood Center, said summer is usually a difficult time to find blood donors, but this summer is even more challenging.

“Locally we need additional platelet donors and we’re also monitoring our inventory of Group O whole blood (O-negative and O-positive) closely,” DuBay said. “We need a steady increase of donors throughout the summer to meet the needs of UI Health Care patients like Tyler.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted donations because it has forced the cancellation of many blood drives.

The DeGowin Blood Center is planning blood drives in Tyler’s honor in Solon on June 25 and 26.

Anyone interested can sign up to donate here.

Anyone interested in keeping up with Tyler’s story can visit the Tyler’s Tribe Facebook page.

Healthcare professionals with the University of Iowa’s DeGowin Blood Center are asking Iowans...
Healthcare professionals with the University of Iowa’s DeGowin Blood Center are asking Iowans to donate blood.(DeGowin Blood Center)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Friend of Cedar Rapids man charged of shooting death of his family speaks
Highway 151 in Fairfax, Iowa (KCRG-TV9 NEWS/file photo)
Heat causes severe road buckle on Highway 151, delays expected
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Nyle Brocks, 28, has been sentenced to 9 years in federal prison.
Judge calls Cedar Rapids man a “violent menace” at federal sentencing

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market kicks off Saturday.
Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market kicks off Saturday
Iowa center Luka Garza walks on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Luka Garza nominated for ESPY award
A Kohl's employee tried to prevent a man from leaving with merchandise (Source: MGNOnline)
Kohl’s joins growing list of Thanksgiving closures
It's now been more than 3-weeks since 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson disappeared.
Montezuma residents want update, three weeks after Xavior Harrelson disappeared