Iowa athlete to compete in Paralympic Trials

By KCCI
Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa athlete is heading to the Paralympic Trials this weekend, and she hopes to keep going all the way to the games this summer in Tokyo.

Jessica Heims, from Swisher, was only a year old when doctors amputated her right leg below the knee due to amniotic band syndrome.

Her mother’s amniotic sac had become tangled around her, causing complications, but this hasn’t slowed down Heims.

She competed in track at the University of Northern Iowa.

She made the Paralympics in 2016 in Rio. And she won gold at the Para Pan American games in Peru in 2019.

“It’s just so heartwarming, seeing where I’ve come from and how I’ve grown. When I was younger, I would look up and think, ‘oh man, I wish I could be at that spot’, imagine what that would be like to go to trials and actually have a shot at making that team, and now I’m here sitting back and thinking, ‘man, six years ago little Jess would have been impressed by where I’m at today.’”

The discus qualifying trials are Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

