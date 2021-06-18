Entrepreneurship hub in Jackson County preparing high school students for tech jobs

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Payton Bellings took a leap of faith when she applied to the Summer Youth Internship Pilot Program, an internship aimed at showing the ropes for tech jobs to high school students in Jackson County.

“I was interested in marketing and did a little bit of Photoshop with that, but I basically just applied for it (the internship) because I had no idea what it was,” she said.

Now Bellings has teamed up with fellow high schoolers Gabe Dotson and Vinay Joshi, who do know about programming and coding. They are working on a project to adapt Google Maps for people who use wheelchairs and canes.

“That specifically includes showing them routes where there are not any steps,” Joshi explained. “It might not be the shortest route, but it will be a route that is accessible for users who are disabled.”

The six-week paid internship, which is funded by the state, takes place at Innovate 120, an entrepreneurship hub in downtown Maquoketa. Robert Abbott, who serves as a mentor to the students and is the founder of Innovate 120, said one of the internship’s goals it to develop new tech jobs and opportunities that stay in Iowa.

”The strength of our community is the strength of the workforce that live there, right”,” he asked. “And while we have a strong base in agriculture and other jobs, technology has not necessarily been at the forefront.”

Abbott said tech jobs are usually associated with the west coast. He hopes, though, this internship, with a little help from the pandemic, will change that.

“As a lot of us have been working remotely, space and time are no longer as important, and we can be, not only as productive, but maybe more productive in living in a place like this that has easier access to a lot of things,” he mentioned.

