Cleveland and Hidder Splash Pads in Cedar Rapids closed on Friday for resurfacing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The splash pads located in Cleveland Park and Hidder Park in Cedar Rapids will be closed beginning on Friday, June 18th for resurfacing.

The Parks & Recreation Department anticipates reopening them early next week.

Patrons are urged to use one of the City’s other splash pads located at Cedar Valley Park, Daniels Park, Greene Square, Hayes Park, Noelridge Park, Redmond Park, or Twin Pines Park.

