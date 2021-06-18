Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cleveland and Hidder Splash Pads in Cedar Rapids closed on Friday for resurfacing

(file photo)
(file photo)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The splash pads located in Cleveland Park and Hidder Park in Cedar Rapids will be closed beginning on Friday, June 18th for resurfacing.

The Parks & Recreation Department anticipates reopening them early next week.

Patrons are urged to use one of the City’s other splash pads located at Cedar Valley Park, Daniels Park, Greene Square, Hayes Park, Noelridge Park, Redmond Park, or Twin Pines Park.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Cedar Rapids man denies killing three family members, makes initial court appearance
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

Latest News

The “Iowa Heartlanders” has been revealed as the name of the new ECHL hockey team coming to...
Minnesota Wild announces multi-year affiliation with new minor league hockey team in Coralville
Petition in Cedar Rapids works to make changes to Mount Vernon Road after scooter crash
Petition asking for changes to Mount Vernon Road after nearly fatal scooter crash
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Shelter House begins construction on new project
Shelter House adds new building to house chronically homeless, begins constructing interior