City of Cedar Rapids completes curbside derecho collections for three of city’s four quadrants

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids says it has completed curbside collection of derecho debris in three of the city’s four quadrants.

Curbside tree debris collection is underway in southeast Cedar Rapids. The city says the process should wrap up by the end of the month or early July.

Curbside cleanup has already been completed on the city’s northeast, northwest and southwest sides.

Click here for more information.

