Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market kicks off Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market returns Saturday.

Organizers say the market will feature about 100 vendors, and this year will be a full, eight-market season.

The markets run from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

The market dates for this year are June 19, July 3, July 17, August 7, August 21, September 4, September 18 and October 2.

Additionally, organizers said the final market of the year, on October 2, will be an autumn-focused market with fall produce like apples, cider, gourds and pumpkins.

For more information, including health and safety guidelines, click here.

