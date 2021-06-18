Show You Care
Belle Plaine puts restrictions on water usage

By Brian Tabick
Updated: 2 hours ago
BELLE PLAINE, Iowa (KCRG) - “Usually, by now, we have both of these water tanks filled up,” said Sheri Teneyck of Belle Plaine.

Teneyck and her boyfriend, Mathew Clark, use two 200 gallon rainwater barrels to collect rain from their roof to water their plants. They said they usually don’t have to use the water until July or August, but because of how dry this year has been, they weren’t able to fill both of them.

“We’ve already used 200 gallons this month,” said Clark.

The city of Belle Plaine had to put a restriction on water usage because of how low the aquafer was. Watering your lawn was not allowed, no water should be used to wash your vehicle or driveways. People can water sod once a week, and gardens and trees can be watered twice a week based on where you live.

People north of the railroad track can water plants and trees on Mondays and Thursdays. People south of the tracks can water on Tuesday and Friday. No watering can be done on the weekends.

“We just want people to limit the time they shower, maybe use the dishwater to water your plants,” said City Administrator Stephen Beck. “Every little bit helps. We’ve had unseasonably dry weather.”

Beck said they were working with the USDA on grants to build new aquifers to keep this from happening as often. While restrictions haven’t been in place since 2014, he said there was a stretch where restrictions were in place several years in a row. Beck said he would be meeting with the Benton County Emergency Management Agency if the drought conditions continued.

“July and August are our dry months, and if we are depleted now, we need to come up with a plan,” he said.

Teneyck and Clark said a little rain was all they wanted so they could continue to grow their produce.

“I don’t want to spend a lot of money at the grocery store,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

