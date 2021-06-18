Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Arrest made in Waterloo hit-and-run that injured 3-year-old

(file graphic)
(file graphic)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run incident that injured a 3-year-old boy.

Johnny M. Kinsey, 56, has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.

On Saturday, June 12th, officers were sent to the 900 block of Park Road for a hit and run with injuries.

When police arrived, they found a 3-year-old that had been struck by a vehicle and was suffering from multiple road rash injuries on his body.

Witnesses described to police the vehicle in question was a blue Buick with “In Transit” in the window that backed up and struck the boy. The driver was described as an older black male with a grayish beard.

Investigators identified Kinsey as a possible suspect and when they spoke with him, authorities say he admitted to backing up and striking the boy, telling investigators that he panicked and left the scene because he didn’t have a license.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Friend of Cedar Rapids man charged of shooting death of his family speaks
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Highway 151 in Fairfax, Iowa (KCRG-TV9 NEWS/file photo)
Heat causes severe road buckle on Highway 151, delays expected
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Nyle Brocks, 28, has been sentenced to 9 years in federal prison.
Judge calls Cedar Rapids man a “violent menace” at federal sentencing

Latest News

Children reading at McKinley Middle School
A look inside Iowa’s first civil rights-era CDF Freedom Schools
CDF Freedom Schools program inside McKinley High School
CDF Freedom Schools in Iowa
(file graphic)
Law enforcement investigating ‘violent death’ in Tama County
A jury has convicted a 71-year-old Spirit Lake man of second-degree murder for the May shooting...
New trial ordered for Spirit Lake man convicted of murder
Brandon Davon Greenup, 28, of Des Moines, has been arrested and charged with first-degree...
Iowa man arrested in trauma death of 15-month-old child