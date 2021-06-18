Arrest made in Waterloo hit-and-run that injured 3-year-old

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run incident that injured a 3-year-old boy.

Johnny M. Kinsey, 56, has been charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.

On Saturday, June 12th, officers were sent to the 900 block of Park Road for a hit and run with injuries.

When police arrived, they found a 3-year-old that had been struck by a vehicle and was suffering from multiple road rash injuries on his body.

Witnesses described to police the vehicle in question was a blue Buick with “In Transit” in the window that backed up and struck the boy. The driver was described as an older black male with a grayish beard.

Investigators identified Kinsey as a possible suspect and when they spoke with him, authorities say he admitted to backing up and striking the boy, telling investigators that he panicked and left the scene because he didn’t have a license.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.