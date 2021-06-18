Another warm day, a few storms possible late tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few showers and storms may linger through the early morning hours, otherwise expect partly cloudy through the day. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values could be in the low to mid-90s through the afternoon.

If this cold front is still present later tonight, it could form a few showers and storms after 9 pm. This would be mainly in our southern zone, but there is a slight chance north of I-80. Any storms that would form could have heavy rain and gusty winds.

It will be a nice start to the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. A few showers and storms are possible for Father’s Day on Sunday and then temperatures cool down into the low 70s for the beginning of next week. Have a great weekend!

