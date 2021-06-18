Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — One person was killed and 12 others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute span Thursday in three cities west of Phoenix, authorities said.

A suspect was in custody, and authorities said a weapon was found in his vehicle. But it remained unclear if the man was responsible for all of the shootings.

The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released. Authorities believe he acted alone, although a motive wasn’t immediately known.

“We don’t know the nexus, we don’t know what the motive was, we don’t have an idea of what this person was thinking when he went out and did this,” Peoria police spokesman Brandon Sheffert said at a news conference. “Obviously we want to figure this out because there’s a lot of scared people and people this affected.”

Police departments in Peoria, Surprise and Glendale were investigating the shootings in their cities, along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the FBI.

Authorities were combing through at least eight separate shooting scenes, Sheffert said.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds, and one of those victims died, he said. That person was found dead in a vehicle along a Peoria freeway.

The other victims had a range of injuries such as shrapnel from broken glass or injuries related to a car crash, Sheffert said.

Officials at Banner Health said they received nine patients at three of their hospitals. But the extent of the victims’ injuries and their conditions were not immediately released.

Peoria police got the initial call about a shooting shortly after 11 a.m., and eight more incidents were reported in the following 90 minutes, Sheffert said.

Witnesses provided authorities with a description of the getaway vehicle, and the suspect was detained after a traffic stop in Surprise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Cedar Rapids man denies killing three family members, makes initial court appearance
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
Sabrina Jackson at a climate change event.
Friends remember 19-year-old Cedar Rapids shooting victim
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor
Fireworks tent owner gets into sign war with neighbor

Latest News

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
North Korea’s Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
(file photo)
Cleveland and Hidder Splash Pads in Cedar Rapids closed on Friday for resurfacing
The “Iowa Heartlanders” has been revealed as the name of the new ECHL hockey team coming to...
Minnesota Wild announces multi-year affiliation with new minor league hockey team in Coralville
One person was killed and 12 others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute...
1 dead, several hurt in Ariz. drive-by shootings