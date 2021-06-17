Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Well drilling companies expect service requests to increase amid dry conditions

By Libbie Randall
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A dry start to the summer means well-drilling companies expect to see a huge uptick in service requests. For companies like Freese Well Drilling, they expect to see twice as many this summer as they usually service during the rest of the year.

The Iowa DNR has already prepared for severe drought conditions to spread from the northwest.

“Those conditions will expand to the east. We don’t know if Cedar Rapids will be in the D2 this week, but it’s coming your way,” said Hydrology Resources Coordinator Tim Hall.

Hall says it’s been so dry over the last month or so, that we would need to see an average of more than an inch of rain per week to reverse the drought trend. For those well drilling companies, service uptick has been a trend during dry months for all wells.

“At times we may drill and replace anywhere between 15 and 30 wells. Those are generally older wells that have been around since the early 1900s,” said Rick Freese, owner of Freese Well Drilling.

Preserve water in any stage of a drought, Iowa DNR advises people to be conscious and careful of all water use. One example is to limit watering your lawn.

“Des Moines Water Works says that 40% of their summer water demand comes from irrigation,” said Hall.

With dry conditions expected to continue, Freese says he advises people on wells to monitor their well water levels to ensure they don’t run too low.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids
Police work the scene of a shooting on Oak Leaf Court NE in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, June 15,...
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested
Alexander Jackson, 20, made his first court appearance in Linn County on Wednesday morning. He...
Cedar Rapids man denies killing three family members, makes initial court appearance
Police vehicles in the Oak Leaf Court NE neighborhood.
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting

Latest News

Demolition at Coolidge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids
Demolition day at Coolidge Elementary School in Cedar Rapids
As COVID cases decline, local doctors seeing uptick in other viruses, respiratory illnesses in children
As COVID declines in Iowa, health officials seeing uptick in other illnesses
As COVID declines in Iowa, health officials seeing uptick in other illnesses
Davenport Fire Department hold safety demonstration
Davenport Fire Department hold safety demonstration